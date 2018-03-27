Mayor C. Jack Ellis speaks out about Kroger’s closure

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon Mayor C.Jack Ellis is speaking out after Kroger announced they’re closing one of its Macon locations.

The Pio Nono location will be closing in less than 30 days. Employees were notified yesterday.

- Advertisement -

Mayor C.Jack Ellis says Kroger’s management is handling the situation unlawful.

Ellis says, “The 125 employees here Kroger is required by state law to give at least a 60 day notice before that many people are put out of work. It’s called WARN. They’re required to notify the Region Commission (RDC) and then they are required to notify the governing authority i.e. the mayor and the commissioners that this is going to happen.”

In a statement released by Kroger, representatives will meet with associates in the coming weeks to discuss reassignments to other locations which shoppers say is unethical.

Related Article: Cherry Street businesses prep for 2nd annual Mardi Gras street party

Alice Bailey has been a shopper at the location for over 20 years. She says the staff is nice and it is unfair to them how they’re losing their job in such a short notice.

“It’s rude, it’s inconsiderate, it’s poor business,” she adds.

After being in business for 20 plus years, the closing of Kroger is not only frustrating for employees but it’s inconvenient for regulars who live just three minutes away walking distance.

“I can walk to this now I got to get a ride because we got to go way out to another Krogers,” says Karen Davis who also shops there regularly.

Bailey adds, “There are senior citizens that come here. I mean they struggle to get out of their cars to come in here. So what we are asking them to do is find a way to go two or three miles away from this neighborhood.”

Ellis says he hopes the community and local government can work together to keep the Kroger from closing.

Kroger also said in a statement they have experienced declining sales over a period of time.

The store is expected to close April 20th.