Macon-Bibb Committee approves special election to fill commission seat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are moving forward to hold a special election to fill the District 1 seat.

Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman sponsored a resolution to reconsider holding the special election. In a 6-2 vote Tuesday morning, the Committee of the Whole passed the resolution.

The commission seat was vacated by Gary Bechtel, who is now running for District 141 for the Georgia House Representatives. When he left, the commission was given the option to hold a special election in May, having to pay up to $47,000.

Some commissioners didn’t think money was the issue, they were more concerned that the short time period would complicate the election.

Last Tuesday, the commission voted not to move forward with the election, even after District 1 residents demanded they have representation.

One resident even threatened to sue the county if a special election is not held this May.

The final vote is next Tuesday.