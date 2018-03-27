Jury finds man guilty of child sexual battery

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centerville pastor found guilty of sexual battery against a child under 16 will be sentenced Thursday.

Wiley Leverett was accused of molesting four young girls.

- Advertisement -

Jurors handed down a guilty verdict after deliberating for nearly four hours following a trial last week.

Leverett was the pastor of Solid Rock Community Church in Centerville.

According to investigators, Leverett turned himself into the Houston County Sheriff’s office back in 2013 after he was accused of molesting four females under 16-years-old.

Leverett was also owner of Leverett Auto Sales in Warner Robins.

He will be sentenced Thursday in Houston Superior Court.