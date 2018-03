MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After 20 years, you will finally start to see construction on Jeffersonville road this summer.

Mayor Robert Reichert says the county already hired a contractor for this project. The road will get widened and repaved.

Construction is expected to start by the end of June. It will be 2 to 3 years until the project is complete.

