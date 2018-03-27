Fertility clinic disaster worse than thought

‘Almost no regulation’

The lack of reliable data on procedures and clinics in the United States — and possible problems with their frozen eggs and embryos — has contributed to a “regulatory vacuum,” says Dov Fox, director of the Center for Health Law Policy and Bioethics at the University of San Diego.

“There is almost no regulation or oversight of any kind that relates directly to the prevention of mistakes like these,” said Fox, who is working with one of the plaintiffs in the Cleveland case.

“And it’s not just fertility clinics, it’s sperm banks, egg vendors, surrogacy agencies, in all these areas, we don’t know how common the mistakes are, because there is no reporting, no tracking agencies.”

NBC News contacted federal regulatory agencies and organizations that provide accreditation for fertility labs. When NBC News’ Investigative Unit asked who’s ultimately responsible, most said it wasn’t them.

The only government agency that told NBC News it technically could regulate storage tanks is the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. But because freezers in fertility clinics have not been specifically marketed as medical devices, it doesn’t.

Members of the assisted reproduction industry say tank failures like the one in Ohio wouldn’t have been prevented with more regulations.

“Autofill tanks still require regular periodic checks by laboratory staff to ensure that they are functioning properly,” said Dr. Alan Penzias, a fertility specialist at Boston IVF, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and chairman of the practices committee at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

“I spoke with members of my laboratory staff who informed me that this is common knowledge.”

Fear of lawyers may have played a role in stopping wider reporting of previous failures in the US, says Dr. Mark Jutras, lab and medical director at Advanced Reproductive Concepts in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It is usually institutions who have failures and their lawyers will not allow outside people to analyze the situation to find the root cause of the problem and how it could have been avoided,” said Jutras.

That’s little comfort for the patients who lost their frozen eggs and embryos at University Hospitals Fertility Center.

“Who else has the tanks,” asked Wendy Penniman. “And how many babies are at risk right now while we sit, while we talk?”

The University Hospitals letter told patients the facility had obtained another working storage tank and had planned to move frozen eggs and embryos into that extra tank, but hadn’t started that process when the failure occurred.

The fertility center has offered to pay for treatments for any patients who want them.

The Ellises are considering that. The Pennimans declined the offer.

CBS provided NBC News the following statement:

“Custom Biogenic Systems (CBS) is aware of the incident at University Hospitals Ahuja Center in Beachwood, Ohio and is currently in the process of gathering information.

Our objective is to work diligently to support the investigation into what occurred and be helpful in the search for answers in this difficult situation. We continue to have confidence in our products and our people that serve our customers.”

CBS sent a second statement to NBC News on Tuesday evening. In it, CBS denied that issues with the auto-filling mechanism constituted a “malfunction” or an underlying “technical problem.”

Dr. James Liu, chairman of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at University Hospitals, told NBC News on Tuesday that the fertility center did contact CBS when problems with the tank were discovered several weeks ago.

“They did tell us that this is how we would do preventative maintenance on that particular problem, and that we recognize the problem, and that they were aware of that,” said Liu.

In its letter to patients, the University Hospitals said preventative maintenance was needed because the auto-fill system had “difficulty” and was “not working.”

In its second statement, CBS questioned the hospital’s method for filling the tank with liquid nitrogen during this period.

“The CBS tank is not designed to be filled by liquid nitrogen being poured into the top of the tank.”

In addition, CBS noted something which the hospital conceded in its letter — that the remote alarm system was off. Further, the company points out, “CBS did not design, manufacture, install or monitor any remote alarm system on the unit.”

In a user’s manual obtained by the NBC News Medical Unit, the manufacturer devotes a whole page to “Recommended Best Practices in the industry for safe sample storage.”

In a section titled, “Why do I need a Secondary or Back-Up Alarm?” the manufacturer also warns, “Your freezer could malfunction. By having a secondary or back-up alarm you can minimize the possibility of a loss due to a malfunction.”

Courtney McGee, Jane Weaver, Susan Wagner and contributor Linda Carroll contributed to this NBC News report

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Custom Biogenic Systems. The statement was sent to NBC News on Monday via email, but appeared to be spam and was not opened until Tuesday.