Dozens of kids confirmed dead in mall fire; Putin blames 'sloppiness' as anger grows

The impromptu protest underscored frustration with the official response to the tragedy: the local governor has not visited the site of the fire or met with the relatives.

Kemerovo’s mayor asked people at the rally to nominate representatives to visit the morgue to check for themselves that the authorities were not hiding the truth about the deaths.

Deputy Governor Vladimir Chernov, the only top official who showed up at the protest, dismissed the unconfirmed reports of hundreds of deaths as rumors and said he was ready to quit if people want him to.

“Resign, resign!” the crowd chanted back.

Officials at the scene of the shopping mall fire on Tuesday. Dmitry Serebryakov / AFP – Getty Images

Winter Cherry was one of Kemerovo’s most popular entertainment centers for children, with an indoor skating rink, a petting zoo and trampolines.

Investigators said that emergency exits were blocked and that a security guard had not turned on the public address system to warn people to evacuate the building.

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said that the fire alarm had not been operational for two weeks and that the security guard was detained. He added that authorities had no “reasonable” explanation for his actions.

“Most of the staff ran away and left children and parents and their children to their fate,” Bastrykin said.