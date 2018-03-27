Dashcam Video Shows Deadly Shooting

(NBC NEWS) Dashcam video released Monday shows a deadly confrontation between a Texas deputy and an unarmed man.

The video shows Houston resident Danny Thomas, unarmed, walking toward Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Brewer just before Brewer opened fire.

Brewer happened to be driving in the area, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, and was not responding to a call for service. He stopped when he saw an ongoing argument between Thomas and another man.

Thomas can be seen in the video walking in the middle of an intersection with his pants around his ankles.

When Brewer parked near the intersection in his police SUV, dashcam video shows Thomas approaching another driver, who shoves him. Thomas then points in Brewer’s direction and walks toward him.

Brewer can be heard shouting commands at Thomas, but is not seen in the video: “Get back! Get back! Get down! I’ll shoot you!”

Witness videos and the dashcam footage all show Thomas appearing to ignore Brewer’s commands, walking toward the deputy, his hands at his side, as the deputy back-peddles. Brewer shouts nearly a dozen commands in 15 seconds before shooting Thomas in the chest.

Thomas’ sister say he had been distraught over a recent family tragedy.

His wife stands accused of drowning their two children.

“Whenever he got into that mind frame, thinking about his wife and his kids, he just felt like he was alone,” Markeeta Thomas said.

