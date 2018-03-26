Woman faces 20 years in prison for shooting of Macon teen

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sentencing is set next month for the Macon woman who shot a teenager last year on Bloomfield Drive

48-year-old Elisabeth Cannon pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Last year, Cannon told authorities that a group of boys were throwing rocks at her Bloomfield Drive home, so she fired shots into the crowd.

16-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. was shot in the back of the head and found on a sidewalk.

In a statement, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said,

“With today’s guilty plea we are one step closer to getting justice for Vernon, his family and the community. We look forward to the sentencing on April 4.”

Cannon was arrested after entering a guilty plea this week.