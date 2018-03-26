Stray Bullet Kills Michigan Woman

(NBC NEWS) A 21-year-old Michigan man could face charges after a stray bullet he fired struck and killed his 73-year-old neighbor Sunday in Riley Township.

The man was target shooting at a berm on his property, officials said.

- Advertisement -

The husband of the victim was in the kitchen area with her when he heard a “loud crack and his wife collapsed to the floor,” according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser. The victim was then rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

“This is a reminder that when you’re target shooting, even if doing so legally, you need to be aware of your backstop and what is behind your backstop and where that bullet could potentially travel,” Kaiser said.

The Michigan State Police are working on the case. Investigators said the man is cooperating and “is devastated.”

Related Article: Macon man shot while at home in bed

Read more: http://bit.ly/2G9nSen