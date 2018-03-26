Stormy Daniels says she was threatened in 2011 over Trump story

But in a letter Sunday night to Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Daniels, an attorney for Cohen denied that Cohen “was responsible for an alleged thug” who may have made an “alleged threat” to Daniels.

The letter, which the lawyer, Brent Blakely, provided to NBC News, demands that Avenatti retract the accusation, apologize and “make clear that you have no facts or evidence whatsoever to support your allegations.”

And Charles Harder, an attorney for Trump, asked “60 Minutes” to show on camera and read on air one of the statements Daniels signed in January, in which she denied reports that she had had an affair with Trump.

“My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more,” the statement read.

Daniels’ account of the threat is the most harrowing yet in the saga over her efforts to go public about her alleged affair with Trump.

Nine days ago, Avenatti repeatedly said in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that his client had been threatened, but he wouldn’t say by whom. He also declined to give details on the threats.

The White House has denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this month that, as far as she knows, the president was not aware that Cohen paid Daniels the $130,000.