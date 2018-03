MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators say the fire that killed a Baldwin County man was a result of misuse of smoking material.

43-year-old Lemonte Hargrove was found inside a mobile home on Harrisburg Road just before 2 Sunday morning.

Authorities say the fire started in the bedroom of the single-wide mobile home.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

This is Georgia’s 29th fire death in 2018.