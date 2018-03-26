Macon man arrested for shooting girlfriend in chest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in stable condition after being shot by her boyfriend early Sunday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Kris Reese after investigators say he shot April Young, 42, around 12:10 a.m.

Police say Reese originally told them Young was shot by someone else as they were leaving a party on Houston Ave. The sheriff’s office charged Reese with aggravated assault after interviewing him following his call for 911 asking for help.