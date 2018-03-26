Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia are on the move

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia continue to move forward learning courage, confidence and character. Alexandra Stine, the Events and Media Manager for the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia came on 41Today. She spoke about cookie sales, a petition to drive to rename the Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah after the founder of the Girl Scouts and Quest-Fest. You can watch the full interview with Alexandra Stine and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.