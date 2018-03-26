‘Devil’ sheep on the loose in Bradley caught and taken into custody

BRADLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – While many of us were counting sheep last night, authorities in Jones County say they were on the search for one that escaped yesterday evening in Bradley.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department wrote a post on Facebook Sunday evening that a ram sheep escaped from an auction in town.

“This sheep is not like Mary’s little lamb it’s like the devil’s lamb,” the post said.

They’ve since caught the animal that had to be tranquilized. 41NBC’sJoi Dukes will have more on this story as we get more details.