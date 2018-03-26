Best Friend of Austin Bombing Victim Speaks Out

(NBC NEWS) Nearly two weeks after Draylen Mason, 17, was killed in Austin’s second serial package bomb explosion, friends and loved ones of the talented student and musician are determined to share his legacy.

Oswal Garcia’s was Mason’s best friend. They were part of the same graduating class, and both were bassists in a youth orchestra program.

“What I’m going to miss the most is just having my same partner next to me,” said Garcia.

He says he’s struggling to figure out why the suspected bomber killed his best friend.

“Out of everyone, why him? Why? Why that specific house? Why did he have to be the one that was there in the morning,” said Garcia.

Mason’s mother was also injured in the explosion on March 12.

