BCSO warning residents around Houston Road of a mail thief

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are urging residents around Houston Road to keep their eyes open after several mailboxes in the area were left open by an unknown person or people.

The sheriff’s office got several reports from neighbors of a person opening their mailboxes between 9:00 PM Sunday night and 8:00 AM Monday morning around Skipperton Road, Jones Road, and other streets in the area.

Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says because it’s tax season, he believes he knows exactly what the crook or crooks were looking for.

“This time of year they’re looking for refund income tax checks,” he told 41NBC.

Meadows says the mailboxes left open could mean either suspects were looking for mail at the time or waiting on the resident or a mail person to close the box which would let them know there’s been a delivery.

Here are some ways to protect your mail and deliveries from getting into the wrong hands.

1) USPS informed delivery. You can go to this website and sign up for the free program which let’s you see images of your package on the day it’s supposed to be delivered. So, if you get home and it isn’t in your mailbox you’ll know they’ve either made a mistake or your package has been stolen.

2) If you’re mailing something out that’s important like a check or document, use the postal service to send outgoing mail instead of your mailbox.