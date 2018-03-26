Back door cold front results in chilly weather across Middle Georgia Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday, March 20th marked the first day of spring, but winter isn’t ready to say “goodbye” just yet.

A back door cold front has brought another blast of cold air back to Middle Georgia.

Typically, cold fronts approach from the north, northwest or west. A back door front, however, comes from the northeast. A high pressure system over the USA/Canada border is driving this cold air southward with its clockwise wind flow.

The wind direction today will be a direct result of this back door cold front. Winds across the state of Georgia will come from the northeast anywhere from 10-15 mph. Winds could gust up to 20 mph as colder air surges south.

Temperatures in Middle Georgia Monday will struggle to climb. Most locations will only “warm” up into the mid-50’s, and that high temperature will most likely occur very close to sunset this evening.

The remainder of the week will feel more spring-like as a warmer air mass returns to the southeast. Temperatures will climb closer to 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will stick around until Saturday, when another cold front exits Middle Georgia and cooler/drier air enters the region.

