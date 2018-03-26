Albert Belle arrested during game on indecent exposure charges

Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 Phoenix reports that former Indians, White Sox and Orioles slugger Albert Belle was arrested at a spring training game in Arizona yesterday for driving under the influence and for indecent exposure. The exact circumstances of Belle’s alleged behavior and the arrest are not yet known.

If you’re into mugshots, here you go:

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game. 2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors)

1 count of Extreme DUI (BAC of .08 or more) pic.twitter.com/3zMgRczQi3 — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 26, 2018

Belle, 51, and the law are no strangers. He once was arrested for chasing down some kids who threw eggs at his home on Halloween with his SUV, hitting one of them. He was also convicted for stalking and threatening his former girlfriend and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years’ supervised probation. Between that and his numerous run-ins with opponents, teammates, fans in the stands and, on one occasion, a clubhouse thermostat he destroyed, Belle is perhaps baseball’s most notorious figure of the past 30 years.

All of which has obscured the fact that Belle was one of the game’s most feared sluggers in the 1990s. He certainly had a Hall of Fame peak: between 1993 and 1999 he averaged a line of .308/.391/.602, 41 homers and 127 RBI. That’s an AVERAGE for seven years. His career was cut short due to a hip injury, however, and he did not play a game after 2000, his age 33 season.

