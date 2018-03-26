6 suspicious packages sent to U.S. military, intelligence sites

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The FBI and military authorities said Monday that they were investigating a half-dozen suspicious packages containing explosive components, sent to military and intelligence addresses in the Washington area.

The first was discovered Monday morning at the National Defense University, at Fort McNair in southwest Washington. It was quickly rendered safe, the military said.

By day’s end, law enforcement officials said, similar packages turned up at other military and intelligence locations — six in all, including the CIA’s mail-sorting facility, a White House mail-sorting facility in suburban Washington, a U.S. Navy facility in Dahlgren, Virginia, and two facilities at Fort Belvoir, Virginia — the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and another defense university.

Law enforcement officials said the packages were sent through the mail. Some included letters that one official described as disturbed and rambling. And each time, they said, the packages were quickly rendered safe.