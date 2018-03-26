37 dead, dozens missing after fire at Siberian mall

The fire, which started on the fourth floor, consumed more than 17,000 square feet of the mall, which opened in 2013, the Russian news agency TASS reported. Vladimir Chernov, first deputy governor of the Kemerovo region, told TASS that 13 of the bodies were found in a movie theater.

The government-funded news service RT reported that 11 children were among the dead. It said that 37 other people were being treated in hospitals and that 69 more were still believed to be missing — about 40 of them children.

- Advertisement -

RT reported that multiple witnesses said the fire alarm didn’t sound. Television pictures showed people jumping from the windows to escape the choking black smoke, the independent newspaper The Moscow Times reported.