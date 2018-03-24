Truck driver found dead near Sardis Church Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A truck driver was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says shortly after 1:00 p.m. a GA DOT worker found 51 year old Lawrence Meadows lying beside his 18 wheeler near the entrance ramp on I-75 south on Sardis Church Rd.

- Advertisement -

Coroner Leon Jones says Meadows has been dead for hours because his body was in full rigor. Meadows is from Winder, Georgia.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.