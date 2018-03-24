Spring storm does little to reverse California dry streak

Still, it was too little for the vast majority of the Golden State’s population experiencing another year of parched conditions following a record, six-year stretch of historic drought that officially ended with a pronouncement from Gov. Jerry Brown last year.

Even the Bay Area, which is officially far from drought status, is at only 66 percent of normal rainfall, National Weather Service San Francisco lead forecaster Duane Dykema said. Much of Northern California is “abnormally dry,” according to the drought monitor, and Sierra Nevada snowpack and precipitation — the supply closet of California’s water systems — is only a bit more than half of normal, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

“We’re certainly in a much better situation then we were six weeks ago,” says Stanford earth systems science professor Noah Diffenbaugh. “We’ve gotten a lot of help from recent storms, but the largest fractions of California are still officially in drought conditions.”

Luckily, enough rain and snow fell in parts of California during the last rain season to ensure that drinking water supplies are ample, the Diffenbaugh said. “The most severe drought in California history ended with extremely wet conditions.”

But the long-term outlook isn’t good.

“We could see a lot of hot, dry weather in April, May and June,” said Samuel of AccuWeather, which runs models and historical statistics to create a long-term forecast. “Our spring forecast is for early summer weather. It could turn out to be record heat.”

The region has been under the influence of a La Niña weather phase, which generally coincides with drier conditions in Southern California, as a opposed to the typically wetter weather during an El Niño year.

But academics say even the predictability of those systems are changing as a result of global warming. University of California Irvine earth system science professor Jin-Yi Yu wrote in a recent research paper that arctic warming and sea ice losses have made El Niño less reliable as a weather beacon. The 2016 event expected by some to become a “Godzilla El Niño” never brought the expected torrents to the region.

Marty Ralph, a research meteorologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla explained, “We had that big, strong El Niño a few years ago but, in terms of rain, it didn’t work out that way.”

If El Niño years become less the reliable drought fighters they once were, Stanford’s Diffenbaugh said, Californians will see even more summer-like days and even fewer rainy ones.