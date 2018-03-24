March For Our Lives expands voter rolls across the country

There were many organizations at the rallies ready to provide that opportunity on Saturday. That could add thousands of people to the voter rolls.

HeadCount, a nonpartisan organization that registers young voters at concerts, partnered with the students behind March for Our Lives and sent close to 1,000 volunteers to register marchers at Saturday’s crowd in Washington, which numbered 800,000 people, according to organizers.

- Advertisement -

HeadCount spokesman Aaron Ghitelman said volunteers, who were dressed in neon yellow or neon green shirts, were coming back with 10 to 20 filled-out voter forms each. And the young people who filled out those forms are from all over the country.

“That’s a really invigorating number,” Ghitelman said of the Washington returns. “I mean, damn that’s awesome.”

HeadCount also sent volunteers to the many other marches that occurred throughout the country, and several other organizations also worked to register students, parents and teachers at the massive demonstrations.

Diane Burrows, a vice president of the League of Women Voters in New York, said her group had trained and sent out about 50 volunteers into the city’s march on Saturday. Each carried a clipboard and 10 registration forms, and several of them had come back to their headquarters for more.

“The engagement has really increased and I think it’s an awareness,” said Burrows, who said the group had probably registered hundreds of geographically diverse voters. “People are really understanding the power of the vote and that’s what’s really motivating a lot of them. They’re figuring out the importance and power of civic engagement.”

Voter registration is the first option offered by the website of the March for Our Lives movement — powered by Rock the Vote, a progressive organization that encourages young people to vote — and visitors are given the ability to download “voter registration toolkits,” which are state specific.

Hogg told MSNBC on Saturday that the movement plans to continue to engage prospective voters and legislators.

“We have another national school walkout on April 20, on the anniversary of Columbine, where students are going to be walking out,” Hogg said, referring to the Columbine High School massacre in which 13 were killed in 1999. “And hopefully they’ll organize it in their own communities, so they can walk out and register to vote.”