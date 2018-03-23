Viagra Shows Promise Against Colon Cancer

(NBC NEWS) Researchers at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University said Viagra cut the development of colon cancer by half in mice and may do the same for humans.

Dr. Darren Browning with the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University says the finding comes after a decade of research.

“The effect on colon cancer prevention of these drugs is really exciting and we can’t wait to get into patients in a clinical trial,” Dr. Browning says.

When tested on mice, a small dose of the active ingredient in Viagra, sildenafil, cut the formation of polyps by half. These abnormal clumps of cells in the lining of the intestines can become cancer.

“We all in the United States have a relatively high risk,” Browning explains.

