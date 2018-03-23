Tips for parents to keep kids safe during spring break

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students are now out for spring break and medical professionals say it’s important to think safety while planning to have some fun.

It’s a time to relax, have some fun with family and visit other places. So before you hit the road, health experts say there are some things you should know to stay safe.

Todd Braswell, Emergency Services Director of Coliseum Medical Centers says,”Pay attention to your surroundings. Don’t leave them unattended. We all know we can turn our head and kids are out of the way and in to something.”

Braswell says they often see injuries from outdoor sports activities like falls due to bicycling or even hiking. Depending on what the associated factors are, the injuries can be severe.

“Those can range from minor cuts and bruises to fractures, broken bones to serious head injuries and things like that,” Braswell adds.

Registered Nurse Ruddean Haughton says accidents happen so fast and staying alert is key, especially when out and about.

“They’re curious and as parents we have to understand this is their curiosity phase and their going to do things so we have to keep our antennas up,” Haughton adds.

Braswell says in case of any injuries consult with a doctor and if in doubt of how serious it is, call 911.