Pig’n Whistle makes quick return Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time in more than 40 years, the Pig’n Whistle is making a comeback to Macon.

The restaurant was a complete hit before closing its doors in the 1970s. Musicians would stop by, eat and just hangout at the barbecue joint.

The Pig’n Whistle is currently filming a documentary on the music background of the restaurant. Owner, Mark Hooten says it only made sense to give Macon a taste of what they’ve been missing for so long.

“We’ve been filming that for the last month, so now we’re going to offer this to the public and there’s a lot of people that come in that enjoy the memories. There’s a lot of people that span back for the last 50-60 years,” said Hooten.

A pop-up of the restaurant will be open Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Travis Jean Emporium on 522 Cherry Street.

As for the restaurant making a permanent return to Macon in the future, Hooten says that’s always a possibility.