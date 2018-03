KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man Tuesday night.

Sheriff Lewis Walker says a 34 year old man stabbed a 69 year old at his home on Mt. Paran Road.

It is still unclear why this happened but the sheriff’s office knows who the suspect is. They are not releasing any more information at this time.

The victim is currently at the hospital in stable condition.