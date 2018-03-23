Iowa family of four found dead in Mexican resort town

Iowa authorities identified the dead as Kevin Sharp, 41, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

Ashli Peterson, who has been posting updates on the Sharp family and claimed to be a relative, posted on Facebook that she believed “there was no foul play.”

- Advertisement -

She stated on Facebook that the family left for Mexico on March 15 and was expected to return to St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday. When they failed to arrive they were reported missing to local police Thursday, she wrote.

NBC News was not immediately able to verify Peterson’s relationship to the family.

The day after the Sharps departed, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling in the state of Quintana Roo, which also includes Cancun, Cozumel, and Playa del Carmen. The department cited “targeted” homicides and “turf battles between criminal groups.”