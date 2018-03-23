International Cherry Blossom Festival: closing weekend forecast

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 36th International Cherry Blossom Festival will be coming to a close in Macon this weekend. Rain is in the forecast, but it won’t be a total washout.

A high pressure system will move over the Gulf of Mexico Friday, pushing warm and moist air back over the southeast. Clouds will mix with sunshine, but temperatures are still expected to climb into the mid-upper 60’s in Middle Georgia.

That high will move east over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday as a low pressure system moves into the region. Rain chances will increase throughout the day Sunday.

Overall, the closing weekend of the International Cherry Blossom Festival doesn’t look too bad. Scattered showers will return to the forecast Sunday. Grab a rain jacket or umbrella as you’re headed out to attend events.

Another blast of cold air returns to Middle Georgia Monday as temperatures drop into the 50’s. No worries, though, we’ll ride the temperature roller coaster back to the upper 70’s next week.

