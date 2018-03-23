(NBC News) April 4th will mark 50 years since the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Junior.

It was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, and it came in an era when television news was also just starting to come of age.

The connection between the two is examined in a two-hour NBC News documentary, “Hope and Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media”.

In the 1960’s King recognized the power evening TV newscasts as a new tool to further the cause.

“In many ways, the American people were seeing in their living rooms, for the first time, the brutality of the now famous, very infamous clashes of the civil rights movement,” says documentary host and NBC anchor Lester Holt.

The documentary also examines present day events.

“Hope and Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media” airs Saturday night at 8pm Eastern on NBC.n