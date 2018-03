MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Doom are ready to kick off their first season in the American Arena League. They will play their first ever game at home at the Macon Coliseum Saturday at 7pm. Head coach Derek Stingley stopped by the 41Today studio to talk about his players and the upcoming season. Watch the entire interview with Derek Stingley and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.