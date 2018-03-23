Events happening during the Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up this weekend.
Here’s a list of some of the events:
Friday
Comedy Show – Anderson Conference Center – 6:00pm – $40
The Atlanta Women’s Chorus & The Atlanta Gay Men’s Choir – 582 Walnut Street – 7:00pm -Free
Award Winning Gospel Extravaganza – Willingham Hall at Mercer University – 7:30pm – $20
Southern Rock Night Featuring Allman Brothers Tribute Band – Central City Park – 8PM -Free
Saturday
Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival – Downtown Macon – 10AM – Free
Pink Pancake Breakfast – United Building at Central City Park – 7:00am – $5
Bike the City Pink – Tubman Museum – 7:00am
Men and Senior Men Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament – 8:00am – $220
Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival – 1155 College Street – 9:00am – Free
Food Truck Frenzy – Third Street at Mulberry – 10:00am – 7pm
Cherry Blossom Easter Egg Hunt – Middle Georgia State University – 2:00pm
Cherry Blossom Boxing Event – 3301 Roff Avenue – 2:00pm
Copper Jewelry Workshop – The 567 Center for Renewal – 2:00pm – $40
Street Party – Cotton Avenue & Poplar Street – 4:00pm – $25
Margaritaville Featuring Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band – 8:00pm – Free concert with park admission
Sunday
Annual Cherry Blossom Track Invitational – 1210 Shurling Drive – 9:00am
The Grand Finale Glow – Wesleyan College – 4:00pm – $10 a ride
Festival Finale Featuring The Grapevine – 8:00pm – Free concert with park admission
Fireworks Finale at Central City Park – 10:00pm – Free