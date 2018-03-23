Events happening during the Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up this weekend.

Here’s a list of some of the events:

- Advertisement -

Friday

Comedy Show – Anderson Conference Center – 6:00pm – $40

The Atlanta Women’s Chorus & The Atlanta Gay Men’s Choir – 582 Walnut Street – 7:00pm -Free

Award Winning Gospel Extravaganza – Willingham Hall at Mercer University – 7:30pm – $20

Southern Rock Night Featuring Allman Brothers Tribute Band – Central City Park – 8PM -Free

Saturday

Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival – Downtown Macon – 10AM – Free

Pink Pancake Breakfast – United Building at Central City Park – 7:00am – $5

Bike the City Pink – Tubman Museum – 7:00am

Men and Senior Men Cherry Blossom Golf Tournament – 8:00am – $220

Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival – 1155 College Street – 9:00am – Free

Food Truck Frenzy – Third Street at Mulberry – 10:00am – 7pm

Cherry Blossom Easter Egg Hunt – Middle Georgia State University – 2:00pm

Cherry Blossom Boxing Event – 3301 Roff Avenue – 2:00pm

Copper Jewelry Workshop – The 567 Center for Renewal – 2:00pm – $40

Street Party – Cotton Avenue & Poplar Street – 4:00pm – $25

Margaritaville Featuring Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band – 8:00pm – Free concert with park admission

Sunday

Annual Cherry Blossom Track Invitational – 1210 Shurling Drive – 9:00am

The Grand Finale Glow – Wesleyan College – 4:00pm – $10 a ride

Festival Finale Featuring The Grapevine – 8:00pm – Free concert with park admission

Fireworks Finale at Central City Park – 10:00pm – Free