Driver crashes into east Macon duplex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A driver has crashed into the front of a duplex on Dublin Ave in east Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 5 a.m., 37-year-old Qwankellia Mack stopped her car at the intersection of Dublin Ave and Magnolia Ave.

Mack allowed her 15-year-old daughter to get into the driver’s seat. She told deputies that she was trying to teach the teen how to drive.

Reports say that Mack’s daughter lost control of the vehicle once she put it into drive, and struck a parked vehicle before crashing into the front of a duplex at 1340 Dublin Ave.

No injuries were sustained during the incident. The accident remains under investigation.