MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Watch 41NBC’s Cherry Blossom Festival Parade coverage. The parade was held on Sunday, March 18th in front of a crowd of thousands.

41NBC’s Daybreak anchors Karlisha Booze and Ty Wilson host, with appearances by Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves, Michael Warrick, and Edna Ruiz.