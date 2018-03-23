Boys Unearth Mastodon Bones

(NBC NEWS) A group of Vicksburg, Mississippi boys made an amazing prehistoric discovery during their spring break.

Twelve-year-old Caid Sellers, his brother 10-year-old Shawn Sellers and their 10-year-old cousin Michael Mahalitc found a Mastodon jaw bone not far from their home.

“One day we were just out and about doing yard work, walking around the woods like we normally do and stuff when we’re bored,” said Caid. “I ran up on what I thought was a log and I flipped it over and I saw teeth and I said Shawn and Michael, we gotta take this up to the house!”

Caid said they had some trouble carrying the jawbone home, and after failed attempts to drag it home on a rope, and then by golf cart, they lugged what they thought was a dinosaur jaw home after calling Caid and Shawn’s dad.

The boys’ parents didn’t believe the kids until they saw it for themselves.

“I was pretty sure they just had a log or a stick,” said Lynette Welch, Caid and Shawn’s mother. “They’re kids. I didn’t really think there was a dinosaur tooth, which is what they were saying.”

