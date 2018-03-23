Shooting suspect arrested at home in Macon

UPDATE: 25-year-old Jerome Beasley was arrested in Macon by Bibb County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Investigators and members of the Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force. Beasley was found at a home on Patterson Street around 10 Friday morning. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

- Advertisement -

Bibb County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Investigators and members of the Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25 year old Jerome Dewayne Beasley at around 10:00a.m., Friday morning.

Investigators learned through the course of the investigation that Beasley was staying at a residence that was located in the 800 block of Patterson Street. Beasley was taken into custody without incident on warrants for the charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

This incident continues to be under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Related Article: Two men injured in shooting outside Macon nightclub

(For additional information, please see attached media releases below).

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the suspect who fired shots inside Club Sparks in Macon.

The shooting happened over the weekend at the club located on Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say Jerome Beasley was fighting inside the club when he pulled out a pistol and shot himself and an employee who was trying to break up the fight.

Deputies say Beasley showed up to Medical Center, Navicent Health after the shooting and left the hospital before completing his care.

Warrants for Beasley were obtained while he was being treated.

Beasley is around 5’3 and weighs 135lbs.

If you can help deputies find Beasley, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.