Angie’s List: Custom Closets

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Your closet is more than just a rack and some hangers to store your clothes out of sight. A little creative organizing can work wonders to secure a useful and even enjoyable space. In today’s Angie’s List report, we’ll see how professional closet organizers can bring order to your life with a custom closet design.

For many of us, the closet is one of the first things we open every morning, and sets the tone for the rest of the day.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder, Says, “You might not even realize it, but a messy closet can have a negative impact in other areas of your life as well. It can make you late, it can stress you out, you might not even be able to take advantage of items in your closet that you’ve forgotten about.”

Jon Elliott, owner of Tailored Living Featuring PremierGarage, installs home organizing systems and says the closet provides endless opportunities.

Jon Elliot, owner of Tailored Living Featuring PremierGarage, says, “A lot of people have the impression that a custom closet has to be very expensive, which simply isn’t true. We can work with any customer and any budget. It’s really about designing a space that’s meeting their storage needs.”

Elliott meets with customers to determine their needs, and designs a custom space for their purposes.

Elliot says, “I really want to get a feel for what the customer has to store in their closet. I’ll take a look at how much hanging space they need, how many shoes they want to store, how much shelving space they need, how they want to use the space and then making sure it’s functional for them.”

Since every system is custom-designed for the client, they can fit any space, even unusually shaped ones.

“One thing that clients could understand better are what the options are in the closet space and what organization means and how it could change your life, simplify the way you live, and really bring a sense of peace and calmness and relieve stress”, said Elliot.

Hicks says, “An organized closet can make you happier and even more productive.”

Angie says the price tag for a home organization project varies by customer, but often costs around $500. However, a lot of homeowners find it’s well worth the price.