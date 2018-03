MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Friday is your chance to hear music by the Allman Brothers.

Midnight Riders will pay homage to the band when the group hits the Entertainment Stage presented by Coca-Cola tonight at Central City Park.

You can expect to hear music from the early years of the Allman Brothers Band.

The concert is free as well as parking.

It starts at 8PM.