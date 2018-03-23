Man sentenced to 15 years in Starbucks robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 19-year-old man will spend close to 10 years in prison for the role he played in a robbery that happened outside a Starbucks in Macon.

Malik Treyvurus Curtis was sentenced Friday to 15 years, eight of them behind bars, in the crime that happened in July of 2016.

- Advertisement -

Curtis pleaded guilty to violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The crime took place outside the restaurant located on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

Authorities say two employees were sitting on the patio after the restaurant closed when two men got out of a car with a gun and demanded money.

Related Article: Bibb deputies arrest robbery suspect and looking for a second

Curtis was associated with the East Macon Family street gang.

He was sentenced as a first offender and he will have to follow gang conditions of probation once he is released from prison.

Davontae Eugene Cobb, Malik Antwan Thornton, and Travonta Deshawn Sinclair were sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.