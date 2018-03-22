Wreck in Jones County shuts down Highway 49

Jones County, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wreck on Highway 49 in Jones County has the highway closed down, and emergency crews on the scene.

According to the Jones County Sherrif’s Department, an accident between the Walthall Gas Station and Peacock’s Auto Salvage has caused injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone to avoid that area for the time being, as there will be detours and delays while the accident is being cleared away.

41NBC’s Edna Ruiz is heading to the scene and will provide updates on the situation.