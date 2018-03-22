Weekend warm up begins Friday

Good Evening!

The cold hung around today with our highs only making it into the lower 60’s. The good news is that warm air is on the way, just in time for the weekend!



Through the day tomorrow we will see much lower winds as well as plenty of sunshine. The cold air is on the way out although we will see a pretty chilly start with lows dropping into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.



Friday will be a great day to get out to the Cherry Blossom Festival, but Saturday might be the best day for outdoor activities with highs in the 70’s and increasing cloud cover.



By overnight Saturday, more clouds and rain chances roll into Middle GA and look to stay through Monday. Monday will also bring a big cool down back into the 50’s!



Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves