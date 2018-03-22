Twiggs County joins hundreds of counties in opioid lawsuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

This lawsuit joins hundreds of other counties in the country against pharmaceutical companies.

- Advertisement -

Twiggs County is being represented by an Athens law firm, Blasingame, Burch, Garrad & Ashley, P.C. The lawsuit targets more than 20 companies across the country.

According to a news release from the law firm, the lawsuit was filed in federal court Thursday morning and will be transferred to the national multi-district litigation in Ohio. More than 400 lawsuits against opioid makers are pending.

The lawsuit states the county wants to “eliminate the hazard to public health and safety caused by the opioid epidemic, to abate the nuisance caused thereby, and to recoup monies that have been spent, or will be spent, because of Defendants’ false, deceptive and unfair marketing and/or unlawful diversion of prescription opioids.”

Macon-Bibb County is looking to file the same lawsuit with the same law firm and former Bibb County Attorney, Virgil Adams.