More parking space coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Drivers will have to worry less about finding parking in downtown Macon.

Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority signed a contract with Lanier Parking Meter Services to install about 700 meters in downtown Macon.

Alex Morrison, Executive Director of Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority says, Spaces will be metered and there will be a hourly charge of $1.25 and people will be able to pay for two hours of parking at a time. People can pay by coin, credit card, pay by app or by ear field communication, something like apple pay.”

The installment may be able to reduce the time finding a place to park and ease frustration.

“So by having meter parking, it forces people to not take up and occupy the same space all day, giving more opportunity for people to park and come and enjoy downtown,” Morrison adds.

The meters will be installed from First Street to MLK Jr. Blvd., Cotton Ave., Second Street, Third Street, Mulberry Street, Cherry Street and Poplar Street.

Morrison says the meters should be up by the end of May.