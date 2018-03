(NBC NEWS) An investigation is underway following a fire at a Washington mosque.

Crews moved quickly to put out the fire at the Islamic Center of Eastside in Bellevue, Washington Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

It’s the same mosque that was a target of arson more than a year ago.

Fire officials say the mosque was empty at the time of fire, and did not have electricity.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2pvUJUB