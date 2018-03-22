Man found guilty in robbery of Macon teenager

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who robbed a Macon teenager back in 2016 will spend 12 years in prison.

21-year-old Michael Jewroid Mitchell, Jr. was found guilty by jurors and sentenced to 20 years this week.

- Advertisement -

Mitchell and 20-year-old Javoris Foster robbed the then 16-year-old as he walked to a catch a bus for school.

Bibb County deputies say the two men approached the teenager on the Ell Street Interstate 75 overpass.

Mitchell was wearing a ski-mask and a khaki backpack when he hit the teenager in the head with a gun.

Related Article: Motel 6 robbed in West Macon Thursday morning

Both men then took the teenager’s jersey, shoes, cell phone, and earbuds.

The teenager knew Foster and was able identify Mitchell as the other suspect.

Minutes later, the victim pointed out both men to his mother at the corner of Ell Street and Goodwin Drive.

Following a chase, deputies arrested Mitchell.

He was wearing the backpack with all of the teenager’s belongings inside.

Foster was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to armed robbery back in December.