With attendance down due to weather, CBF organizers hopeful for this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cherry Blossom organizers are disappointed with turn out to the festival this week.

With many of the events taking place outside, they say they blame high powered winds and chilly temperatures over the last few days and nights for the drop in attendance compared to previous years.

- Advertisement -

Festival Chair Marvel Burgess is hopeful numbers will pick back up this weekend with warmer temperatures.

“It’s going to be beautiful this weekend it’s supposed to be in the 70’s, the wind is supposed to die down, the blossoms are supposed to come out thanks to the cold snap. But we’ve got so much. We’ve got 3rd street park going on tomorrow, our founders day celebration,” said Burgess.

There are plenty of events this weekend including the Easter egg hunt on Saturday at Middle Georgia State. You’ll definitely want to come out to that and other events with warmer weather on the way.