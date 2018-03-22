Local Girl Scout troop sells over 16,000 boxes of cookies

LIZELLLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local Girl Scout troop got rewarded by their troop leaders for selling over 16,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

Troop 60382, part of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, sold a whopping 16,843 boxes during this year’s sales season.

Troop leader Nikki Williams made a deal with the girls that if they met certain sales goals, the troop would get to decide what color Williams would dye her hair. The troop leaders dyed their hair pink and purple after the goals were surpassed.

The troop will also be going on a trip to New York City as a reward.

The Girl Scouts promote five skills when selling cookies: goal setting, money management, business ethics, decision making, and people skills.