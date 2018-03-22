Life-Saving Locks?

(NBC NEWS) A Tennessee inventor has created a product he said will save lives.

Alex Bertelli spent ten years as an army aviator and now he has come up with a door lock system called Haven Lock Down.

“That gate lifts and emits an audible tone that teachers and students can hear and lets them know, ‘Hey, the lock is engaged,'” said Bertelli as he demonstrated the lock’s capabilities.

Haven Lock Down is made of steel and nylon.

It allows teachers and administrators to lock classroom doors manually with a key fob or a smartphone app.

“Every second counts, so as soon as that lock is interrogated and someone tries to break in, it will send a notification to that dashboard saying, ‘Classroom 105 is being interrogated right now,’ and it gives the police the direct line to go there and try to neutralize the threat,” said Bertelli.

You don’t have to go door to door. If a principal or school administrator needs to, they can lock every door in the building with just the click of a button.

“The lock is built to be 10 times stronger than a conventional lock, so a deadbolt or a conventional lock usually lasts about four kicks. Our product is tested to last upwards of 50,” said Bertelli.

