Fashion Show, Big Idaho potato among events at Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Get ready to see dozens of models hit the runway during the fashion show happening Thursday at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

You can expect to see new trends for spring, celebrity guest models, fashion from local boutiques, and Cherry Blossom royalty.

The event starts at 9 PM at the Terminal station.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for a VIP ticket. You can purchase them by clicking here.

You can also get your picture taken with a huge Idaho potato when the truck stops at Central City Park in Macon today.

The group is in town promoting its certified heart-healthy potato during the Cherry Blossom Festival and its “A big Helping program” which supports small charities.

Showtimes are from 10 AM through 10 PM starting today through the 25th.

The picture is free!

Here’s a list of over events kicking off today during the Cherry Blossom Festival:

2018 Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale -2055 Eisenhower Parkway

March 22nd – Noon to 5 PM

March 23rd – 8 AM to 5 PM

March 24th – 8 AM to 3 pm

Classical Concert by International Pianist Louise Barfield – Little Carnegie of the South

March 22nd – 5 PM

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Georgia on my Mind – Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College

March 22nd – 7 PM

Free

Corks & Canvas – The 567 Center for Renewal

March 22nd – 7 PM

Call 478-238-6051 to reserve your spot. For more information, including ticket prices, click here

Charlie Daniels Band – Macon City Auditorium

March 22nd – 7:30 PM

For ticket information, click here.