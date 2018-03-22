Crank It Up- 3.21.18

(41NBC/WMGT)- Macon, GA- The 41NBC Crank It Up! Contest is your chance to win a free ride! We’re giving away a 2006 Honda Civic from Click it Automotive Group. Enter at our sponsor locations to qualify now through March 23rd! Watch 41NBC to see if you get a chance to turn a key in the 41NBC Crank it Up! Contest. Today’s qualifiers are: Leila Spivey, Jackie Cates, Gregory Ussery, Jillian Bartkett, John Brown Jr. , Frank Worthington, Mark O’quinn, Jalesa Cooper, Donna Elliot, and Terra Gallemore. . Follow the makeover at 41NBC/Contest